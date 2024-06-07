In morning, Russians shelled Selydove in Donetsk region, no casualties. PHOTOS
On the morning of 7 June, at approximately 6.05 a.m., Russian troops again shelled the town of Selydove.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Selydove MMA (Municipal Military Administration).
The buildings of 2 enterprises, 5 multi-storey residential buildings, 3 shops and a pharmacy were damaged. No one was injured or killed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password