In morning, Russians shelled Selydove in Donetsk region, no casualties. PHOTOS

On the morning of 7 June, at approximately 6.05 a.m., Russian troops again shelled the town of Selydove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Selydove MMA (Municipal Military Administration).

The buildings of 2 enterprises, 5 multi-storey residential buildings, 3 shops and a pharmacy were damaged. No one was injured or killed.

Селидове 7 червня
Селидове 7 червня
Селидове 7 червня
Селидове 7 червня
Селидове 7 червня
Селидове 7 червня

