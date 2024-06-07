1 person died, 4 were injured: Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 15 times. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the Donetsk region 15 times over the last day, resulting in 1 death and 4 injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district.

The administrative building in Novoukrainka was damaged in the Vuhledar district.

Pokrovsk district.

An administrative building was also damaged in Hirnyk of the Kurakhove district. In Selydove, two aerial bombs damaged 5 multi-story buildings, 3 shops, an administrative building, and a pharmacy.

Kramatorsk district.

One person was injured in Torske of the Liman community. In Sloviansk, three private houses, four cars, a garage, and a greenhouse were damaged by drone strikes. A person was wounded in the Zelene Pole of the Illinivka district. In Kostyantynivka, 4 multi-story buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 1 person died and 1 was injured; 8 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and an industrial building were damaged. In the Toretsk district, a person was injured and 2 houses were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 149 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 39 children.

Within the last day, 1 person died and 4 were wounded in the Russian Federation's shelling.

