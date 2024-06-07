At night, Russians attacked Kharkiv region with "Shaheds": they hit civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 June, Russian troops launched a UAV attack on the civilian infrastructure of Chuhuiiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

At around 0.40, Russians attacked Chuhuiv with a drone. An outpatient clinic, a post office, a service station, and cars were damaged. Windows were smashed in multi-story residential buildings. There were no casualties.









Also at night, the occupants attacked the village of Lyzohubivka, Kharkiv district, with a drone. A "Shahed" hit the ground, damaging the roof of the house, window glazing, and two outbuildings.

The enemy fired at Malynivka village, Chuhuiiv district, with a UAV and S-300. It hit the territory of the recreation center. Houses and property were damaged.

Over the past day, Russians attacked localities in the Chuhuiiv district with multiple rocket launchers. The villages of Bilyi Kolodiaz and Tomakhivka came under enemy fire.

