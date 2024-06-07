ENG
Occupiers shelled Nikopol district 14 times. Woman was killed. PHOTOS

During the day on 7 June, Russian invaders fired 14 times at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. A woman died as a result of the hostile attacks.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The official noted that the enemy fired artillery and attacked with drones on the Myrove and Marhanets communities, as well as on Nikopol itself.

7 червня окупанти 14 разів обстріляли Нікопольський район

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district 14 times. They used artillery three times and hit with more than a dozen kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities. A woman was killed," said Lysak.

7 червня окупанти 14 разів обстріляли Нікопольський район

The head of the RMA also spoke about the destruction caused by the shelling by the invaders. According to him, two infrastructure facilities, six private houses, five outbuildings, and a religious building were damaged as a result of the shelling. A 14-storey residential unfinished building, a car, a trailer and a power line were also damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

7 червня окупанти 14 разів обстріляли Нікопольський район

7 червня окупанти 14 разів обстріляли Нікопольський район

Earlier, Lysak reported the death of a 71-year-old woman as a result of Russian shelling.

See more: Russians hit Nikopol region with drones and artillery, two women were injured. PHOTOS

