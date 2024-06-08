Night in Nikopol region: 4 districts under fire, enterprise, infrastructure facility and houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 8 June 2024, the defenders of the skies shot down 2 shahids over the Dnipro region and destroyed enemy drones in the Dnipro and Synelnyk districts.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, enemy attacks on the Nikopol region continued. The occupiers used kamikaze drones and artillery. Lysak reminds that a man died as a result of Russian shelling.

The Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka districts are under attack.

Consequences of enemy shelling

A utility company, an infrastructure facility, and an administrative building were damaged. A private house was also destroyed, and 5 other houses were damaged. 2 country houses, 2 outbuildings and the same number of buildings that were not in use were damaged. Power lines were damaged.









The consequences are still being clarified.