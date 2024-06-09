Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed civilian in New York, two more people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled 11 localities in the Donetsk region over the past day. Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Siversk, the villages of Hrodivka, Nelipovka, New York, Severne, Berestok, Dalne, Druzhba, and Mykolaivka came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, Yampil, Yampolivka, Terny, and Zarichne were shelled. In Kostiantynivska community, 11 houses were damaged: 6 in Markove and 5 in Mykolaivka.

The enemy attacked Berestok with Uragan MLRS with cluster munitions, damaging 4 houses and critical infrastructure.

Bakhmut district

1 person was injured and 1 house was destroyed in Pivdenne. In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses and 4 multi-story buildings were damaged. A house was destroyed in Siversk.

The invaders dropped a KAB-250 bomb on New York City, killing a civilian and damaging three private homes.

The Russians struck Nelipivka with a KAB-250 bomb, damaging four houses and a car.

67 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 8 children.

Read also on Censor.NET: 1 person killed, 4 injured: Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 15 times. Photo report







