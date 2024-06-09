During day, enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones. Damaged infrastructure. PHOTOS

During the day on Sunday, 9 June, Russian invaders fired twice at Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery. Russian troops also attacked with kamikaze drones 15 times.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy fired at Chervonohryhorivka and Myrovka communities, as well as at Nikopol itself. There were no casualties or injuries.

"There were no casualties or injuries in Nikopol district today. This is fortunate, because the Russians have been shelling the area mercilessly all day," the official said.

However, damage to infrastructure was recorded due to hostile shelling. In particular, in Nikopol itself, two infrastructure facilities and the same number of private houses were damaged. A multi-storey building, an outbuilding and a power line were also hit.

The invaders also damaged the infrastructure in Chervonohryhorivka and Myrovka communities. A grocery store, a private house, a garage, and an outbuilding were destroyed. And 6 solar panels.

Lysak also showed photos of the consequences of today's hostile shelling.

On the evening of 8 June, the Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district once again, launching a kamikaze drone at the Pokrovske community. In the morning, they attacked Nikopol and the Myrovka community with drones and artillery.

