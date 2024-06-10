ENG
Occupiers hit Nikopol with drone, man was injured. PHOTO

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 45-year-old man was injured in an attack by an enemy drone. He has shrapnel wounds.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the patient received medical care. He will be treated on an outpatient basis in the future.

A minibus was also damaged.

Information about other damage caused by the enemy troops is being clarified.

