87-year-old woman wounded in shelling of Nikopol. PHOTOS

An 87-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"She has multiple shrapnel injuries. She is hospitalised in moderate condition," the statement said.

The shelling also damaged private houses, outbuildings and greenhouses. A power line was hit.

