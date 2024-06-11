Occupier disappears after direct hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator killed a Russian occupier with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the explosion, occupier was nowhere to be seen.
