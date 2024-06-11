Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, drones and artillery: 26 private houses in Nikopol district, UAV hits petrol station in Kryvyi Rih district. PHOTOS

On 11 June, Russian troops attacked Dniprovskyi, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Shelling of the Dniprovskyi district

"The Russians attacked Dniprovskyi with missiles. They were shot down by our air defenders, saving many lives. But we could not avoid the consequences. A 37-year-old woman in her last month of pregnancy suffered an acute stress reaction. She refused to be hospitalised," said Lysak.

In addition, 3 private houses, an outbuilding and a solar panel were damaged. Dead wood also caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

Shelling in the Nikopol district

Russian troops attacked the entire Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. The district centre and the Pokrovske village community were also hit.

In Nikopol, the residential infrastructure was destroyed. A five-storey building and 26 private houses were damaged. A medical centre, greenhouses, a tractor and a power line were also damaged. 14 outbuildings were damaged, one of them was destroyed.

Shelling of Kryvyi Rih district

"The situation in Kryvyi Rih was also restless. A petrol station in the Zelenodolsk community was hit by a drone. As a result, the equipment caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the emergency services. There were no casualties," said the head of the RMA.






