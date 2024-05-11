Air defence forces destroy enemy X-59 missile over Dnipropetrovsk region, - AC ’East’

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down a Russian missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Eastern Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

‘In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Eastern Air Command destroyed an X-59/69 guided missile,’ the statement said.

