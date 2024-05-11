ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11479 visitors online
News
971 2

Air defence forces destroy enemy X-59 missile over Dnipropetrovsk region, - AC ’East’

Знищена ракета росіян Х-59

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down a Russian missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Eastern Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

‘In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Eastern Air Command destroyed an X-59/69 guided missile,’ the statement said.

Read more: In Kryvyi Rih, emergency power outage in almost entire city (updated)

Author: 

Kryvyy Rih (388) rocket (1569) elimination (4932)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 