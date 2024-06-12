Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, family suffered, houses were damaged. VIDEO

At night, air defence was operating in the Dnipro region. Our defenders shot down 11 enemy shaheds.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, four drones were destroyed in Novomoskovsk and Synelnykove districts, and the rest in Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and Kamianske districts.

"Unfortunately, the occupiers' attack did not go without consequences. A family suffered in the Sinelnykivka district. A 13-year-old boy has an acute stress reaction. A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman suffered cut wounds. They received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

It is also noted that 9 private houses were damaged.

"In the evening and early in the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol again. They used artillery and kamikaze drones. No one was injured," adds Lysak.