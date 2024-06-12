Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts are under fire, houses and infrastructure facilities are damaged. PHOTOS
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In the Kurakhove district, 4 two-story buildings in Hirnyk, 6 private houses in Kurakhivka, and an industrial area in Kurakhove were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Mykolaiivka district. A person was wounded in Kostyantynivka and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In the Illinivska district, the outskirts of Dovha Balka were shelled.
Bakhmut district
In Toretsk, 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and 14 private houses were damaged in Pivdenne. In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. In Siversk, 6 houses were damaged.
It is also noted that 116 people, including 24 children, were evacuated from the front line.
