Body of man found in Tysa river near border with Hungary - State Border Guard Service. PHOTO

Border guards found the body of an unidentified man near the border with Hungary on the banks of the Tysa River.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that the man without signs of life was found today while patrolling the Ukrainian-Hungarian section of the border by a border patrol of the Bodalovo department.

"The body of the unknown man was in the Tysa River. The current carried it to the Ukrainian shore. Border guards managed to pull the drowned man ashore," the statement said.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the State Emergency Service and police were called to the scene. The deceased is currently being identified.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 35 drowned people have been found in the area of responsibility of the Mukachevo border guard detachment in the Tysa River, the press centre added.