Russian troops shelled Selydove in Donetsk region: 5 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 13 June, Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove in Donetsk region. Five people were injured in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

According to him, the Russians also damaged 10 multi-storey buildings, three administrative buildings and several shops.

"Not a day goes by when Russians do not strike at the cities of Donetsk region that are relatively remote from the frontline. Everyone who still stays in the region is exposing themselves to mortal danger," the head of the RMA stressed.

