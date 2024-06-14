ENG
Consequences of attack on Selydove: Russians dropped aerial bomb on residential quarter. PHOTOS

On 13 June at about 09:10pm, the occupants dropped an air bomb on a residential block of the town of Selydove. Previously, the enemy used a D-30SM UMPB against the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region.

"Four women and two men aged 62 to 93 years were injured as a result of the shelling. They were diagnosed with mine-blast and shrapnel wounds and bruises. The victims are residents of private and multi-apartment buildings whose windows were blown out by the blast wave," the statement said.

At least 10 multi-story residential buildings, a private household, shops, cafes, and a pharmacy were also damaged.

Селидове
Селидове
Селидове
Селидове

