Russian aggression against Ukraine
At night, enemy carried out airstrikes on front-line settlements of Kharkiv region. PHOTO

On the night of 14 June, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

As a result of shelling in Hlushkivka village, private houses and a car were burning. In Kupyansk-Vuzlove, houses were damaged by shelling.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked Kupiansk and localities in the Chuhuiv district.

In Staryi Saltiv, the shelling damaged the roofs and windows of a dozen buildings. A bus carrying 15 civilians, a police car, a civilian car, a cafe, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of shelling Kupiansk from an FPV drone. A civilian man was injured.

In the afternoon, at around 16.30, the enemy shelled the villages of Khotimlia and Buhaivka. A boathouse and a boat were on fire in Khotimla, and a private house was damaged in Buhaivka. A man was injured and hospitalized.

Since 10 May, 11,822 people have been evacuated from the Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

