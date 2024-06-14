4 562 6
Germany donates vehicles to Ukraine to protect civilian infrastructure. PHOTO
Germany has handed over five vehicles to the National Guard of Ukraine to protect civilian infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the German Embassy.
"In response to the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, Germany is strengthening its aid to Ukraine. The German side has handed over 5 vehicles to the National Guard of Ukraine to protect civilian infrastructure. The handover took place with the participation of Deputy Ambassador to Ukraine Tim Pranghe," the statement said.
