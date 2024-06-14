Occupiers conducted air strike on Hlushkivka in Kharkiv region. Woman was killed. PHOTOS

On Friday, 14 June, at around 3:00 p.m., Russian invaders attacked the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with an air bomb. A 57-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the village with a modified UMPB D-30 bomb. Residential buildings, outbuildings and a kindergarten were damaged.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the Russian army, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Prosecutor General's Office also showed photos of the aftermath of the ruscists` attack.

