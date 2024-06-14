ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russian FPV drone strike on Kupiansk injures civilian man and two policemen. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 13 June, Russian occupiers launched an FPV drone strike on Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, wounding two police officers and a civilian.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 13 June at approximately 4:50 p.m., the occupation forces of the Russian Federation, in violation of the laws and customs of war, fired on the city of Kupiansk. An enemy FPV drone hit the roadway while a police car was driving along the road. Two police officers of the Kupiansk District Police Department, who were performing their duties in the service territory, sustained post-concussion syndrome. At the time of the shelling, the police officers were in the car. They were taken to a medical facility with explosive injuries.

It is also reported that a 60-year-old civilian man sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds. The victim is in hospital in moderate condition.

