One person died and one was injured as result of Russians dropping explosives from drone in Kherson region. PHOTO
In the Kherson region, Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a farm, resulting in one death and one injury.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the message of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
As noted, on 14 June, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a farm operating in one of the settlements of the Kherson district.
The explosion killed a 53-year-old man who was in the yard. Another injured man was provided with medical assistance at the scene.
Last night, the Russian army attacked residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.
