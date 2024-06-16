Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 526,310 people (+1,160 per day), 7,956 tanks, 13,913 artillery systems, 15,269 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 526,310 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.06.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 526310 (+1160) people,

tanks - 7956 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15269 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 13913 (+58) units,

MLRS - 1104 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 853 (+0) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 11159 (+11),

cruise missiles - 2296 (+3),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 18967 (+56) units,

special equipment - 2325 (+3)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.