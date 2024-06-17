Ambulance crew comes under enemy fire in Kharkiv region: three civilians are wounded, ambulance is damaged. PHOTOS

An ambulance crew came under enemy fire in Kharkiv region.

As noted, the ambulance arrived at the call to a 17-year-old girl when the village was attacked. At the time of the attack, the medics were conducting an examination indoors, so they were able to protect themselves.

"Unfortunately, there were also civilian casualties. A pregnant woman, a child and a man were injured. Despite the significant damage to the ambulance, medics were able to evacuate the victims, and they are now being provided with all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health reminds that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the aggressor country has destroyed 261, seized 125 and damaged 166 emergency vehicles.

