Newest Ukrainian maritime drone "Stalker 5.0" was presented in Odesa. PHOTO

A new Ukrainian maritime drone, Stalker 5.0, was presented in Odesa at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024, an international forum on security in the Black Sea region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Dumskaya".

As noted, the 5-metre long and 1.2-metre wide unmanned boat Stalker 5.0 can be used, in particular, for reconnaissance and coastal patrol in sea and river border areas.

Characteristics of the "Stalker" drone

A special compartment can be used to deliver water, food, military equipment and other cargo to islands or coastal areas where the Ukrainian Defence Forces are stationed.

A 60 horsepower petrol engine allows the drone to accelerate to speeds of over 40 knots (about 75 km per hour). The cruising speed is 30 knots (55 km per hour).

The drone is equipped with a video communication and control system based on Starlink. The cost of one copy is about 60 thousand euros, the publication added.







