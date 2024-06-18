Day in Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, 1 was wounded as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 9 times at the territory of Donetsk region, resulting in one killed and one wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district.

Russians shelled Vuhledarska community, 2 enterprises were damaged in Bohoyavlenka.

Pokrovskyi district.

Vovchenko was shelled in Kurakhivska community. The outskirts of Marinka, Ocheretyne and Hrodivka communities are under fire.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone destroys Russian BRDM-2 with troops in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Kramatorsk district.

Terny, Yampolivka and Torske were shelled in the Lyman community. In Kostiantynivska community, Bila Hora, Diliivka and Oleksandro-Shultine were hit. In Illinivska community, 3 facilities in Zoria and 3 facilities in Katerynivka were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasovoyarsk community, a person was injured, 9 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Toretsk community, a shop in Zalizne and 14 private houses were damaged: 7 in New York and 7 in Pivnichne. A house in Serebryanka of the Siversk community was damaged. A person died and a house was destroyed in Zvanivka.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region. 93 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 22 children.

Within the last day, 1 person died and 1 was wounded.

See more: Enemy hit village in Donetsk region: 7 wounded, among them children. PHOTO









