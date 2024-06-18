Ruscists shelled village in Kupiansk region with artillery, wounding man. PHOTOS

A civilian was injured as a result of hostile shelling of a village in Kupiansk district. Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation established that on 18 June, around 8:45 a.m., the enemy shelled Kurylivka village, Kupiansk district, with artillery.

A 47-year-old man was wounded. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

Read more: Russian troops have built up striking fist for Borova offensive - DeepState. MAP



















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that air raids in the Kharkiv region last an average of 16 hours a day. Also, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces against military targets in the Russian Federation helped to improve the security situation in the regional centre.