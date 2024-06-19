Brother of soldier of AFU was returned to Ukraine: his relatives took him from occupied territory to Russian Federation - Ministry of Reintegration. PHOTO

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration and said that his younger brother had been taken by his relatives from the occupation to Russia. The boys have no parents, so he tries to return his brother on his own.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.

"Ilya, a serviceman of the Armed Forces, applied to the Ministry of Reintegration. He said that his younger brother Svyatoslav was in Russia. The boys have no parents, and their relatives took their brother from the TOT to Russia. Svyatoslav wanted to return to Ukraine, but he could not do it on his own," the statement said.

It is noted that for a long time, the older brother tried to find ways to return the younger brother on his own. He called various authorities in Ukraine but was refused or redirected somewhere else. So he called the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Read also: EU becomes an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children - Borrell

It is reported that in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, and with the assistance of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, the Ministry of Reintegration managed to organize the return.

"Finally, the brothers are together again. On 18 June, Sviatoslav arrived in Ukraine and was able to hug his closest person," the Ministry of Reintegration added.

Also read: Servicewoman's 11-year-old son returned from occupation