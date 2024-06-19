Russians strike 12 times at Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv region, damaging houses and power grids. PHOTOS
On the morning of 19 June, the Russian military shelled the village of Vidrodzhenivske in the Kharkiv region with artillery, no people were injured.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, at 5.30 a.m., the enemy shelled Vidrodzhenivske village of Zolochivska community in Bohodukhiv district with artillery.
As a result of 12 strikes, 3 private houses, outbuildings and power grids were damaged," the statement said.
As noted, there were no casualties.
