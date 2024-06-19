ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11759 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
808 2

Russians strike 12 times at Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv region, damaging houses and power grids. PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 June, the Russian military shelled the village of Vidrodzhenivske in the Kharkiv region with artillery, no people were injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at 5.30 a.m., the enemy shelled Vidrodzhenivske village of Zolochivska community in Bohodukhiv district with artillery.

As a result of 12 strikes, 3 private houses, outbuildings and power grids were damaged," the statement said.

As noted, there were no casualties.

Watch more: High-rise buildings and Borysohlib Church of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, destroyed by enemy shelling. VIDEO

Обстріл Харківщини 19 червня

Обстріл Харківщини 19 червня
Обстріл Харківщини 19 червня
Обстріл Харківщини 19 червня

Author: 

shoot out (13271) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 