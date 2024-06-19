Zelenskyy met with Polish Sejm Marshal Hołownia: We need your support ahead of NATO summit. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Szymon Hołownia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy thanked Poland for its help and support for Ukraine.

"Thank you for the Polish advocacy for Ukraine's future EU membership. We really feel this support from Poland, and I hope for a positive decision of the European Union by the end of June. We also need your support on the eve of the NATO summit," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy and Hołownia discussed the situation at the front and Russian air terror. They discussed cooperation to protect Ukrainian skies.

"The President noted the level of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and the initiative to hold a summit of the heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in Bialystok. Particular attention was paid to the results of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which was attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as preparations for the signing of a bilateral security agreement," the statement said.

