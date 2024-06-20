Day in Donetsk region: 2 people died, 4 were injured as result of shelling by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces fired 26 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. Two people were killed and four were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

For example, Russians shelled Maksymilianivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka in the Mariinka district. In the Kurakhivka district, 10 houses in Dachne, 9 houses in Ostrovske, 2 houses, and an enterprise in Kurakhivka were damaged. Russian troops also shelled the outskirts of Selidove. A house in the village of Shevchenko of the Pokrovsk district was damaged.

Read: Russian night attack on Dnipro region: power lines and residential buildings damaged, three people injured

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman district, the administrative building in Zarichne was damaged. An enterprise was damaged in the Mykolayivka district and an infrastructure facility in the Kostiantynivka district. A person was killed in Rozkoshne, Illinivska district, and 13 facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, people were injured, 15 private houses, a multi-story building, and 9 garages were damaged. In the Toretsk district, a person died in Toretsk, 1 person was injured in Zalizne, and 1 in Pivnichne. Two houses were destroyed in Siversk.

In total, Russians fired 26 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 149 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 34 children.

On 19 June, Russian occupants killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: Toretsk and Rozkishne. Another 4 people were injured in the region.

See also Censor.NET: Sappers of the State Emergency Service seize a 250kg landmine bomb from the yard of a private house in Kostyantynivka. VIDEO.









