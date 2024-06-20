Ukraine receives batch of special equipment for energy restoration from Germany. PHOTO

Ukraine has received a new batch of special equipment from Germany to restore its energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Ukraine has received two Mercedec-Benz Arocs vehicles with a crane manipulator for work on power grids.

It is noted that this is part of a batch of 16 units of special equipment worth €2.3 million purchased under the Ukrainian-German Energy Partnership and through a fundraising and procurement campaign implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

"Some of the vehicles have already been delivered to Ukraine and are helping power engineers in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Ternopil regions. The rest of the vehicles will be supplied to distribution system operators in Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy regions, and additional vehicles will go to Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions," the ministry said.

