Positions and military equipment of Armed Forces of Ukraine were "lit up" in social networks: SSU detained two bloggers in Zaporizhzhia and Vinnytsia. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two bloggers who posted on social media the locations of combat positions and movements of the Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

The first one recorded the location of the Ukrainian Armed Force's position

It is noted that one of the defendants lives in Zaporizhzhia and administers his own Telegram channel with an audience of almost 140,000 users.

To "promote" the information resource, the man published a video showing the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces firing position in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

He also posted a video on his Telegram channel showing the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, the blogger uploaded a broadcast of the movement of armored vehicles and art systems in one of the regions of Ukraine.

SBU officers detained the offender red-handed when he was about to post a new "portion" of the prohibited content online.

Another suspect filmed Ukrainian military aircraft

The second suspect was a resident of the Vinnytsia region who filmed the flight of an Armed Forces combat helicopter and posted the video with geolocation on Facebook.

He then tried to distribute the video to local channels to promote his own social media page.

The SBU officers exposed the offender in a timely manner and prevented the distribution of the prohibited content.

Suspicions of bloggers

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the detainee's suspicion notices under Part 1 and Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement of weapons to Ukraine, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground).

The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.

"The SBU reiterates the ban on filming and publishing videos and photos of the activities of the Defence Forces and the consequences of enemy shelling," the press center added.

