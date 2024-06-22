Last day, Russians shelled 7 settlements in Donetsk region, killing five civilians and injuring seven more.. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy attacked 7 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Selydove, Toretsk, the villages of Druzhba, New York, Pivnichne, and Novozhelanne. 1945 attacks by the Russian Federation were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

A private house was damaged in Kurakhove. In Prohrest of the Hrodivka community, 8 houses were damaged.

Russians dropped an UMPB D-30SN bomb on Selydove, killing two civilians and injuring three. Five apartment blocks and six private houses were destroyed.

Kramatorsk district

Torske, Terny, Yampolivka and Zarichne were shelled in the Lyman district. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka district are under fire.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 15 private houses and 4 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

The Toretsk district was subjected to numerous attacks. The occupiers struck Toretsk 6 times: with four KAB-250 bombs and artillery. Two civilians were killed and another person was injured. Six apartment blocks and two private houses and infrastructure were damaged. Russian troops shelled Druzhba with artillery, one person was killed and one wounded, and two private houses were damaged. In New York, a civilian was injured in a KAB-250 bomb attack and a building was damaged. 1 house was damaged in Siversk. Another person was wounded in Pivnichne, two houses and a car were damaged.

