Commander of battalion 98th of Airborne Division of Russian Federation Lapshyn and almost entire battalion were liquidated in area of Chasiv Yar - Colonel of AFU Shtefan
Russian military bloggers complain that during a battle near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, the battalion commander, Captain Oleksandr Lapshyn, and almost the entire battalion, 98th airborne police unit from Ivanovo (Russia), were killed.
This was written in the telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan, Censor.NET reports.
No further information is available at this time.
