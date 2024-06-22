Occupiers attacked Nikopol district almost 25 times during day: Houses, agricultural company and car damaged. PHOTOS
On 22 June, Russians carried out nearly 25 attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and kamikaze drones.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the Russians shelled Nikopol itself, Myrovka, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities.
The shelling damaged an agricultural company, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, and a car.
The head of the RMA noted that the consequences of the evening strikes are still being clarified, but it is known that there were no casualties.
