Zelenskyy showed consequences of enemy’s GAB hitting residential building in Kharkiv: death toll has risen to 3, 19 people are wounded. VIDEO

Russian terrorists have struck Kharkiv again with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, a residential building was hit.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the rubble is being cleared. All the necessary services are on site. As of now, there are 19 injured and three dead.

"This Russian terror with guided bombs must be stopped and can be stopped. We need strong decisions from our partners so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are.

We have already proved that it is possible to protect people and lives from missile terror, in particular by clearing the border areas of terrorist launchers. We also need to protect against bombs. We need this determination," the Head of State added.

