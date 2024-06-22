Three people injured in Russian attack on Kherson and Novovorontsovka

Today, on 22 June, the occupiers shelled Kherson and dropped explosives from a drone on Novovorontsovka, there are victims.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two residents of Kherson who came under Russian shelling in the Dniprovskyi district turned to the hospital.

It is reported that the occupiers struck the city again at about 15 o'clock. As a result of the shelling, two men, aged 37 and 44, sustained mine-blast injuries. Currently, doctors are examining them and providing the necessary assistance.

In addition, the Russians continue to attack residents of Beryslav district with drones.

A resident of Novovorontsovka was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. The 20-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and a leg wound. He was taken to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

Earlier this afternoon, Russian artillery shelled the village of Dudchany in Beryslav district, injuring two people.