Energy worker injured as result of Russian missile attack on energy facility in Zaporizhzhia district has died

A power engineer who was wounded the day before as a result of a Russian missile attack on a power facility in Zaporizhzhia district died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region over the last day

As noted, during the day, the occupiers attacked 9 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region 522 times:

Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka, and Kamianske.

185 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

28 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Robotyne.

303 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

There were 5 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Read it on Censor.NET: Consequences of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, two wounded. Photo report