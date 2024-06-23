Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones: 10 private houses damaged in town. PHOTOS

On 23 June, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol, Myrovka, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske communities were the most heavily shelled.

"In Nikopol itself, the enemy destroyed local property. In less than a day, 10 private houses and 7 outbuildings were destroyed. One of them was smashed. A grocery store and a car were also damaged. Fences, a well, a gazebo and a power line were also damaged," said Lysak.

There were no casualties.

