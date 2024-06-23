Woman killed in hostile air strike on Toretsk

Russian invaders conducted an air strike on the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region. A woman was killed in the attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the enemy struck a private residential sector of the city. An aerial bomb hit a residential building.

Rescuers removed the body of a woman born in 1950 from the rubble.

Watch more: In front of Syrskyi, soldier of 3rd Brigade destroyed two assault riflemen. VIDEO

"In total, 0.5 tonnes of building structures have been dismantled. The rescue operations have been completed," the SES said.

Earlier it was reported that in the afternoon, on 21 June, Russian invaders struck the suburbs of Toretsk and the village of New York in the Donetsk region. Two people were injured.