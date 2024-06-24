ENG
Occupants attacked Selydove. Five people were wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

On the evening of Sunday, 23 June, Russian invaders dropped two aerial bombs on the city of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast. Five people were wounded in the attack, including two children.

This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, the enemy attacked the town at 17:05. The Russian army dropped two aerial bombs, allegedly UMPB D-30SN, on the city's residents.

"Residents of the private sector were in the epicentre of the attack. An entire family was wounded in the enemy attack: A 53- and 54-year-old father and mother and their 10-year-old son, who is currently in serious condition. In addition, a 31-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were injured. The victims were taken to hospital," the agency said.

The enemy attack also damaged at least 30 residential buildings and cars.

The prosecutor's office said that a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office also showed photos of the aftermath of the invaders' attack on Selydove.

