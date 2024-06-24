German Bundesrat President Schweizig arrives in Kyiv on visit: "Ukraine must win this war". PHOTO

On the morning of Monday, 24 June, the Prime Minister of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schweizig, who heads the German Bundesrat (House of Federal States), arrived in Kyiv. She will hold talks with Ukraine's political leadership.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

Visit to Kyiv - a response to German critics of aid to Ukraine

She said that the visit was "a sign of solidarity of all 16 federal states with Ukraine".

Schwezig is the first head of the Bundesrat to visit Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukraine must win this war. Russia must not be allowed to achieve its goals through this aggression," Schwezig stressed.

In addition, she said, with her visit to Kyiv, she is countering the objections to further support for Ukraine that can be heard especially in eastern Germany. Her task as the head of the federal state is, among other things, to defend the course of the federal government against such sentiments, she said.

During her train journey to Kyiv, Schweizig stressed in a conversation with journalists that Germany stands in solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from Russia's military aggression.

It is necessary to continue humanitarian, financial, and military support for Ukraine and to supply the country with new weapons, she added.

"Ukraine must be able to defend itself, in particular with the help of Patriot systems," the German social democrat concluded.