Russian Federation strikes at Kurakhove and Druzhkivka: Man was killed, 1 person was wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops struck Kurakhove and Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, resulting in 1 killed and 1 wounded.

This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city, killing a 62-year-old man and damaging an infrastructure facility.



In addition, Druzhkivka came under fire, with one wounded person and a damaged facility reported," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Toretsk: Woman was killed, man was wounded



