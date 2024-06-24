Russian Federation strikes at Kurakhove and Druzhkivka: Man was killed, 1 person was wounded. PHOTO
Russian troops struck Kurakhove and Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, resulting in 1 killed and 1 wounded.
This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city, killing a 62-year-old man and damaging an infrastructure facility.
In addition, Druzhkivka came under fire, with one wounded person and a damaged facility reported," the statement said.
