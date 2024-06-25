Consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region: 7 people were killed, many wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupants continue to shell the territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET informs.

Volnovakha district

A person was wounded in Velyka Novosilka and private houses were damaged.

Pokrovskyi district

In Kurakhove, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 8 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Pokrovsk, 5 people were killed and 38 injured, including 4 children. 19 private houses, 7 cars and 3 business buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Russians fired 81 times at the territory of Lymanska TG. Three people were wounded in Druzhkivka.

Read more: Donetsk RMA announces forced evacuation from Toretsk: Enemy is very close

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 8 houses and 5 administrative buildings were damaged. In addition, 2 people were injured and 2 houses were damaged in Zalizne; 3 houses were damaged in New York. In Chasovoyarsk community, 11 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, a house and a non-residential building were destroyed, and 1 other house was damaged.















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked Pokrovsk: 5 dead, more than 40 wounded, including 4 children.