Donetsk RMA announces forced evacuation from Toretsk: Enemy is very close

The authorities are planning to carry out a forced evacuation of the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin said this on TV, and the corresponding video was published on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Evacuation from the city of Toretsk will continue in a very forced way because the enemy is very close to the city," the official said.

According to him, people from Toretsk are leaving for safer places every day. Mr. Filashkin also noted that evacuations from other towns in the Donetsk region that are close to the frontline are ongoing.

"A very large number of people, like in Toretsk, leave for a day. As of the day before yesterday, there were about 6,000 people there, now there are 5,500. Every day people are leaving Toretsk," said the head of the RMA.

As a reminder, on Sunday, June 23, local authorities urged residents of Toretsk, Donetsk region, to evacuate as soon as possible due to shelling by Russian occupiers.

