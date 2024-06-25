ENG
Zelenskyy meets with head of Bundesrat Schwezig: Additional air defence systems are needed as soon as possible. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with President of the German Bundesrat Manuela Schwezig.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's priority needs.

"We appreciate Germany's initiative to provide Ukraine with air defence systems. Our country needs additional air defence systems as soon as possible. I thank Germany for saving thousands of lives, supporting Ukraine and our people!" the statement reads.

