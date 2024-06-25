Zelenskyy: Start of our membership in EU will be counted from today

Today, 25 June, Ukraine is moving to actual, real negotiations with the European Union on membership.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is a historic day when we are moving to actual, real negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine's membership. On 28 February 2022, a few days after the start of the full-scale invasion, we signed an application for accession," Zelenskyy said.

He reminded that almost two years ago, in June 2022, Ukraine gained the candidacy, and in December last year, it received a political decision on negotiations.

"But it is from today that our membership in the European Union will start: the first intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU will take place today.

I am grateful to each and every person who defends Ukraine, our country and our people. I am grateful to the team that is doing everything to ensure that we become part of the European Union. We will never be sidetracked from our path to a united Europe, to our common home - all European nations. A home that must be peaceful!" - the President stressed.

As a reminder, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union start today, 25 June, in Luxembourg. Ursula von der Leyen announced the start of negotiations, noting that the path would be difficult but full of opportunities.