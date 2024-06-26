Racists dropped aerial bomb "FAB-500" on Selydove: building of State Emergency Service and houses were damaged. PHOTO
Russian troops continue daily shelling of the Selydove district in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Seledov CMA.
As noted, on 26 June, at approximately 04-10, Russian troops dropped a FAB-500 bomb on the town of Selydove.
"As a result of the shelling, the administrative building of the SES unit, 6 five-story and 37 private residential buildings, and 1 private car were damaged," the statement said.
Fortunately, no one was injured or killed.
