Racists attacked civilian car in Kherson region with FPV drone: 2 people were injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.
A 62-year-old man and a woman were injured as a result of the strike. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their hands.
