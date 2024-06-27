Racists attacked civilian car in Kherson region with FPV drone: 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

A 62-year-old man and a woman were injured as a result of the strike. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their hands.

